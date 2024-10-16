Nordic-Baltic Eight countries to provide Ukraine with joint energy package before winter

All Sections
Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 17:31
Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard meets Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Odesa. Photo: Maria Malmer Stenergard on Twitter (X)

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard has announced that the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries have decided to provide Ukraine with a winter energy support package.

Source: Stenergard, after a meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his counterparts from Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Finland in Odesa on Monday

Details: Stenergard stressed that Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have serious and extraordinary consequences, especially ahead of winter.

Advertisement:

"Today, our alliance has adopted a winter package to strengthen your country's social and energy resilience. We will supply solar panels, generators and other products to support your critical and social infrastructure," the minister said.

She added that Sweden has invested €28 million in this package to help Ukrainians get through this winter.

Background:

  • On Wednesday, eight foreign ministers from the Nordic and Baltic nations arrived in Odesa on a visit.
  • At the meeting, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha drew his colleagues' attention to the surge in Russian airstrikes and attacks on civilian ships, grain silos, terminals and other port infrastructure.

