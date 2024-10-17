Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 120 times throughout war zone since day began – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed over 120 times throughout the war zone since the beginning of the day. The Russians are continuing to use aircraft and launch attacks on almost all fronts in Ukraine's east and south.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 17 October

Details: The General Staff has reported increased Russian activity on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. Nevertheless, Ukrainian soldiers are preventing any breakthroughs in defence.

Advertisement:

The General Staff noted that the Russians were continuing to deploy artillery and aircraft to bombard Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Available information suggests that Russian troops carried out four airstrikes on the territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast, dropping 10 guided aerial bombs.

On the Kharkiv front, three combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of Thursday. On the Lyman front, there have been 16 combat engagements since the day started, six of which are still in progress.

Advertisement:

Russian forces are actively using aircraft on the Siversk front. They targeted the settlements of Siversk and Zvanivka with guided aerial bombs. On the Toretsk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions six times. At present, fighting is raging near the settlements of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbanivka. Fierce fighting is taking place on the Pokrovsk front. So far, the Russians have mounted 23 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

The Kurakhove front is witnessing the fiercest fighting. Ten combat engagements are in progress there. Ukrainian forces have repelled 22 Russian attacks since the beginning of the day.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian assaults, and one Russian attack is still in progress. On the Orikhove front, the Russians are using aircraft near the settlement of Novodanylivka. On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack.

Support UP or become our patron!