All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 120 times throughout war zone since day began – Ukraine's General Staff

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 17 October 2024, 17:30
Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 120 times throughout war zone since day began – Ukraine's General Staff
Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed over 120 times throughout the war zone since the beginning of the day. The Russians are continuing to use aircraft and launch attacks on almost all fronts in Ukraine's east and south.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 17 October

Details: The General Staff has reported increased Russian activity on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. Nevertheless, Ukrainian soldiers are preventing any breakthroughs in defence.

Advertisement:

The General Staff noted that the Russians were continuing to deploy artillery and aircraft to bombard Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Available information suggests that Russian troops carried out four airstrikes on the territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast, dropping 10 guided aerial bombs.

On the Kharkiv front, three combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of Thursday. On the Lyman front, there have been 16 combat engagements since the day started, six of which are still in progress.

Advertisement:

Russian forces are actively using aircraft on the Siversk front. They targeted the settlements of Siversk and Zvanivka with guided aerial bombs. On the Toretsk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions six times. At present, fighting is raging near the settlements of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbanivka. Fierce fighting is taking place on the Pokrovsk front. So far, the Russians have mounted 23 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

The Kurakhove front is witnessing the fiercest fighting. Ten combat engagements are in progress there. Ukrainian forces have repelled 22 Russian attacks since the beginning of the day.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian assaults, and one Russian attack is still in progress. On the Orikhove front, the Russians are using aircraft near the settlement of Novodanylivka. On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

warregions
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
war
Mop-up operation in Kharkiv Oblast forest lasted more than two months: new details about operation
Zelenskyy's Victory Plan has many good ideas – Danish PM
Russian FPV drone explodes near car of Chasiv Yar mayor during evacuation – video
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: