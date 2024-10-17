All Sections
Mop-up operation in Kharkiv Oblast forest lasted more than two months: new details about operation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 17 October 2024, 17:23
Several dozen Russian servicemen were captured during an operation in the forest in the north of Kharkiv Oblast that lasted more than two months.

Source: Anton Baiev, the head of the planning department of the 13th National Guard Khartiia Brigade, on the air of Suspilne. Studio, as quoted by Ukrinform.

Quote: "During this large operation, I think, in total, we captured more than 20, maybe 30 of them [Russian soldiers]. These are fighters of different ranks. They were simply mobilised [servicemen] without any extensive training. They were also military men with a lot of experience. We also captured the Wagnerites who were in Bakhmut. A very different contingent."

Details: The National Guard member stressed that this result was achieved thanks to joint actions.

According to Baiev, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) was assigned specific tasks to mop-up the Russian positions and advance, while the Khartiia Brigade played the role of support: helping with artillery and electronic warfare equipment and replacing DIU units that advanced.

"This is all the result of the joint actions we have been conducting over the past two or three months," the military said.

He said that the situation in the brigade's area of responsibility is now under control. The soldiers are consolidating their recently restored positions. Strike and search operations are also underway, and the military is expanding the buffer zone between the first ranks of the defence forces and the Russians.

Bayev explains that the captured positions are essentially single-seat holes due to the terrain conditions (height differences, ravines, gullies).

Quote: "It's not just a dug hole – it has different bends to avoid damage from grenades. There were a lot of them. From what we can already see, one hole can hold one person, it’s up to four metres deep and very difficult to clear. They are located in sectors that overlap each other to avoid blind spots. And such burrows can be placed every 5-6 metres. Therefore, you need to understand that the specifics of the operation were very complex. We started working when the forest was still very dense and green. It was difficult terrain."

Background:

  • Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that DIU’s active action units Artan, Kraken and the International Legion carried out a complex successful operation to liberate a forest area located north of the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv Oblast.
  • According to Ukrainska Pravda, the special operation ended on 15 October.
  • It was reported that during this operation, the scouts mopped up 400 hectares of forest and took out almost a regiment of Russian soldiers.

