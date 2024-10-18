Several Russian loitering munitions enter Belarus from Ukraine overnight – Belarusian military analysts

Russian attack UAVs entered Belarusian territory from Ukraine on the night of 17-18 October, prompting the Belarusians to scramble a fighter jet from the Baranavichy military airfield.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: The media outlet noted that two Shahed-type loitering munitions had flown over the Belarusian village of Kamaryn and come back to Ukraine through the Chornobyl exclusion zone.

Another drone infiltrated Belarusian territory from the vicinity of the Ukrainian settlement of Liubech.

The Belarusian Air Force scrambled a fighter jet from the Baranavichy airfield, which was heading southeast.

Update at 02:18: Later, the media outlet reported that two other drones had crossed into Belarus from Ukraine’s Chernihiv Oblast, followed by two more. There is no information about them flying back to Ukrainian territory.

Background: On the evening of 17 October, Russian forces launched attack drones on Ukraine.

