Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Two Russian MiG-31K fighter jets that arrived in Belarus on 9 and 10 October have most likely returned to the territory of the Russian Federation.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: Analysts from Belaruski Hajun noted that at 15:10 on 10 October, it was reported that two MiG-31Ks belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces which arrived in Belarus on 9 and 10 October had taken off from the Machulishchy airfield.

Quote: "Based on the available information, we know that after take-off, the MiG-31Ks did not return to the Machulishchy airfield. The fighter jets headed south, flew past Baranavichy, and then headed east towards Russia.

So at the moment, it is most likely that the MiGs left Belarusian territory after take-off and returned to Russia."

Background:

On 9 October, a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet arrived in Belarus from Russia for the first time in a year and a half, landing at Machulishchy.

On 10 October, another Russian MiG-31K fighter jet arrived in Belarus – the second in two days.

A MiG-31K fighter jet can carry Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic air-to-ground missiles and is capable of launching them from a distance of 2,000 km to target.

