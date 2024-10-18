Ukrainian forces advance near Toretsk and Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast – ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported progress by Ukrainian forces in the vicinity of Toretsk and Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast while also observing Russian advances within Russia's Kursk Oblast and around Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, also in Donetsk Oblast.

ISW

Details: ISW notes that Ukrainian forces have recently reclaimed territory within Toretsk, as Russian offensives persist in the area. Footage released on 15 October confirms that Ukrainian troops have regained positions in the heart of the war-ravaged city.

At the same time, Russian forces reportedly pursued offensive operations near Toretsk, south of Toretsk near Nelipivka, west of Toretsk near Shcherbynivka, and southwest of Toretsk near Sukha Balka on 16 and 17 October.

ISW also reports that Russian forces have made recent advances southeast of Pokrovsk while Ukrainian forces have pushed forward east of the city. Geolocation data from 17 October reveals that Russian troops operating southeast of Pokrovsk gained ground in eastern Lysivka, west of Novohrodivka, captured a water treatment facility to the west of Novohrodivka, and advanced along a windbreak southwest of Selydove.

At the same time, geolocation footage released on 17 October indicates that Ukrainian forces have recently regained minor positions near Mykolaivka (east of Pokrovsk and west of Hrodivka).

Meanwhile, Russian troops have advanced to the western side of the Ukrainian salient in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Geolocation footage from 17 October shows Russian troops progressing south of Zelenyy Shlyakh, southeast of Korenevo.

ISW also reports Russian advances within and southeast of the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 17 October:

Russian sources reported on 16 October that unspecified actors killed the deputy commander of Russia's Special Operations Forces (SSO) Training Centre, Nikita Klenkov, near the city of Moscow.

The European Union (EU) issued a statement on 16 October condemning Russian executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) and noted that at least 177 Ukrainian POWs have died in Russian captivity since February 2022.

Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.

Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

