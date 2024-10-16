All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian combatant in war against Ukraine shot dead near Moscow – Russian media

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 16 October 2024, 17:38
Russian combatant in war against Ukraine shot dead near Moscow – Russian media
The car of the killed combatant. Photo: Investigative Committee video screenshot

In the Moscow Oblast, an unknown assailant shot at point-blank range into the car belonging to Nikita Klenkov, deputy commander of a military unit. The 44-year-old combatant who had returned just a week ago from the war against Ukraine was killed on the spot.

Source: Russian propaganda outlet TASS, citing law enforcement agencies

Details: As reported, an unknown individual drove up to Klenkov's car on 16 October, at around 09:00 Moscow time and fired at least three shots into the side window of the driver's door where Klenkov was sitting. As a result, Klenkov was killed, and his vehicle continued moving until it collided with a house fence.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiawar
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
Russia
Scholz confirms he is ready to talk to Putin – media
NATO Secretary General names conditions for Ukraine-Russia negotiations
North Korea supplies Russia with both weapons and workers for factories, Zelenskyy says
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: