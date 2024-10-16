Russian combatant in war against Ukraine shot dead near Moscow – Russian media
Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 17:38
In the Moscow Oblast, an unknown assailant shot at point-blank range into the car belonging to Nikita Klenkov, deputy commander of a military unit. The 44-year-old combatant who had returned just a week ago from the war against Ukraine was killed on the spot.
Source: Russian propaganda outlet TASS, citing law enforcement agencies
Details: As reported, an unknown individual drove up to Klenkov's car on 16 October, at around 09:00 Moscow time and fired at least three shots into the side window of the driver's door where Klenkov was sitting. As a result, Klenkov was killed, and his vehicle continued moving until it collided with a house fence.
