Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure cause outages in 3 regions

Russian attacks and combat operations led to power outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kharkiv oblasts on 17 October.

Source: Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Power outages occurred in the country’s south due to technical disruptions, affecting substations and residential consumers, as well as reducing voltage at energy facilities. Power was restored using a backup system.

In Ukraine’s central and southern oblasts, substations, equipment, and residential consumers were disconnected for technical reasons. Power has since been restored through backup systems.

Background: Attacks and combat actions caused power outages in Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts on 16 October.

