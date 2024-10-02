Polish Foreign Minister to discuss aid to Ukraine with new NATO Secretary General

Paweł Wroński, spokesman for the Polish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, has noted that during the first conversation between Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and the new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte they will discuss, among other things, assistance to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Ukrinform

Details: Wroński said that Sikorski and Rutte, who officially took over from his predecessor Jens Stoltenberg on 1 October, will discuss two main topics.

"First of all, Ukraine, assistance for Ukraine, and coordination of support for Kyiv. The second issue will concern the Middle East, the current escalation of the situation, as well as the direction of its development," he said.

Wroński added that Sikorski and Rutte would talk on the evening of 2 October.

Background:

During his visit to Warsaw, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with Polish President Andrzej Duda, as well as the heads of chambers of the Polish parliament, who raised the issue of the exhumation of Poles killed in the Volyn tragedy.

The visit of Ukraine's Foreign Minister to Poland was accompanied by a discrepancy in the statements of the two countries' Foreign Ministries regarding whether the Polish minister had met with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Ukrainian diplomats insisted that the ministers did meet, however, it was not an official bilateral meeting, but a friendly chat.

