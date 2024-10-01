Former Dutch PM Rutte officially becomes new NATO Secretary General – photos

Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has officially taken over as NATO Secretary General from his predecessor Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday, 1 October.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The handover ceremony took place at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

Mark Rutte and Jens Stoltenberg at a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Tuesday Screenshot: official broadcast by NATO

In his farewell speech, Stoltenberg said it had been an honour to serve NATO for 10 years.

"Now it’s the time [for me] to leave and for you to begin your term as Secretary General of NATO," Stoltenberg said to Rutte who was sitting right next to him.

To mark the transfer of power, Stoltenberg handed Rutte the gavel that Iceland had given NATO in 1963.

"It is used for special meetings in NATO. The last time it was used was when we had the last ministerial meeting in the old NATO building. And then we use it again today," Stoltenberg said, handing over the gavel to Rutte and inviting him to take over as chair of the North Atlantic Council.

Background:

Earlier on Tuesday, Rutte said that Ukraine would be at the top of his list of priorities as the new head of the Alliance.

He also said that he was not concerned about the possible impact of the US presidential election results on the Alliance's unity and, in particular, its ability to support Ukraine.

Stoltenberg, for his part, expressed confidence that NATO would be in good hands with Rutte at the helm.

