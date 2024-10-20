Explosives plant in Russia hit by Ukrainian special forces drones – source

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Special Operations Forces (SOF) and Defence Intelligence (DIU) attacked the Sverdlov plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on the night of 19-20 October. This facility, part of the Russian defence industry, is subject to EU and US sanctions.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the special services

Details: The source noted that this plant produces explosives, aircraft and artillery munitions, aircraft bombs, including guided aerial bombs, warheads for anti-tank guided missiles, and warheads for air defence missile systems for the Russian Armed Forces.

The plant is situated 900 km (approx. 560 miles) away from the Ukrainian border.

Quote: "The SSU has enhanced sanctions against the Sverdlov plant.

We added drone sanctions, which yield immediate effects, to the economic ones. We will continue to work on diminishing the enemy's military capabilities."

