All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Explosives plant in Russia hit by Ukrainian special forces drones – source

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 October 2024, 11:26
Explosives plant in Russia hit by Ukrainian special forces drones – source
The Sverdlov plant. Photo: Rostec, a Russian defence industry company

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Special Operations Forces (SOF) and Defence Intelligence (DIU) attacked the Sverdlov plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on the night of 19-20 October. This facility, part of the Russian defence industry, is subject to EU and US sanctions.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the special services

Details: The source noted that this plant produces explosives, aircraft and artillery munitions, aircraft bombs, including guided aerial bombs, warheads for anti-tank guided missiles, and warheads for air defence missile systems for the Russian Armed Forces.

Advertisement:

The plant is situated 900 km (approx. 560 miles) away from the Ukrainian border.

Quote: "The SSU has enhanced sanctions against the Sverdlov plant.

Advertisement:

We added drone sanctions, which yield immediate effects, to the economic ones. We will continue to work on diminishing the enemy's military capabilities."

Background: On the night of 19-20 October, drones attacked the Sverdlov plant in Dzerzhinsk in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiadrones
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
Russia
Russians claim attacks by more than 100 Ukrainian drones
Drones attack explosives factory in Dzerzhinsk, Russia
Drone heading for Russian capital shot down in Moscow Oblast – Moscow mayor
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: