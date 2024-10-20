All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia hasn't returned body of journalist Roshchyna to Ukraine; Ukrainian Headquarters for Treatment of PoWs suspects cover-up

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 20 October 2024, 18:47
Russia hasn't returned body of journalist Roshchyna to Ukraine; Ukrainian Headquarters for Treatment of PoWs suspects cover-up
Viktoriia Roshchyna. Stock photo from her Facebook

Russia has not returned the body of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, during the exchange on 18 October. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War suspect that Russia is trying to hide evidence of a crime.

Source: Petro Yatsenko, representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, in a comment to Suspilne

Quote: "On 18 October, the body of Viktoriia was not handed over as part of the repatriation process. The Coordination Headquarters is doing everything possible and impossible to get answers to the questions that concern our society…

Advertisement:

The work to repatriate her body began immediately after the report of her death. This work is ongoing. Unfortunately, this depends on the other side [Russia], so we cannot give an exact date for the repatriation."

Details: Yatsenko said that it is too early to comment on the cause of the journalist's death or whether she was subjected to torture.

He also emphasised that Russia may be delaying the repatriation to conceal evidence of a potential crime.

Advertisement:

Read Viktoriia Roshchyna's articles for Ukrainska Pravda

Background:

  • The 58th prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine took place on 18 October, with 95 Ukrainian defenders returning home.
  • On 10 October, Petro Yatsenko, Head of the Press Service of the Coordination Headquarters, announced during the national joint 24/7 newscast that Viktoriia Roshchyna, a freelance journalist for Ukrainska Pravda, had died in Russian captivity. According to Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, she was supposed to be brought back to Ukraine soon.
  • Later, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights, confirmed that Russia had acknowledged the journalist's death.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that her death occurred on 19 September 2024. They also mentioned that her body would be returned to Ukraine as part of a prisoner body exchange.
  • On 11 October, the Prosecutor General’s Office stated that the criminal case concerning the disappearance of Viktoriia Roshchyna had been reclassified as a war crime combined with premeditated murder.
  • Viktoriia Roshchyna disappeared on 3 August 2023 in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, where she was carrying out her journalistic work and planning to document the lives of people under Russian occupation. In May 2024, Russia admitted for the first time that they had detained Roshchyna. The Russian Ministry of Defence sent a letter confirming this to her father, Volodymyr Roshchyn.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiaprisonersexchange
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
Russia
South Korea publishes evidence of DPRK troops in Russia and identifies one soldier – media, photos
Russian official recognises Black Sea Fleet was forced to leave Crimea due to Ukrainian UAV attacks
Russian army after war may be stronger than it is today – NATO top general
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: