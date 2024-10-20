All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian official recognises Black Sea Fleet was forced to leave Crimea due to Ukrainian UAV attacks

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 20 October 2024, 16:57
Russian official recognises Black Sea Fleet was forced to leave Crimea due to Ukrainian UAV attacks
Black Sea Fleet in Novorossiysk in 2023. Stock photo: AFP via Getty Images

Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Roscosmos, Russia's national space agency, as well as the Russian-backed "head" of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, revealed that the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet altered its location due to strikes from Ukrainian naval drones.

Source: Rogozin in an interview with Moskovsky Komsomolets, as reported by Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news agency

Quote: "If we go back to weapons systems and the modifications that occurred during the special military operation [as the Russians refer to the war against Ukraine – ed.], the methods of combat use, the Black Sea Fleet provides an interesting example.

Advertisement:

It was forced to modify its place of residence [i.e. its docking space – ed.] since our massive ships had become easy targets for unmanned enemy boats."

Background:

  • On 1 February, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that soldiers of the Group 13 special forces unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed the guided-missile corvette Ivanovets, part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, on the night of 31 January-1 February 2024.
  • On 4 August 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation in Novorossiysk Bay, Russia. An uncrewed surface vessel (USV) damaged the heavy landing ship Olenegorskiy Gornyak, causing a "serious breach".
  • Ukrainian intelligence stated that due to Ukrainian attacks on the Russian Navy, the Russians are trying to establish a naval base in Ochamchire, a town in the Russian-occupied Georgian region of Abkhazia.
  • According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the beginning of 2024, Ukrainian forces had disabled approximately 33% of all combat ships in the Russian Black Sea Fleet since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaCrimea
Advertisement:

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

NATO considers two ways to respond to North Korea sending soldiers to Russia – Bloomberg

All News
Russia
Ukraine's Foreign Minister appeals to allies over Western components in downed North Korean missile
Russia hasn't returned body of journalist Roshchyna to Ukraine; Ukrainian Headquarters for Treatment of PoWs suspects cover-up
South Korea publishes evidence of DPRK troops in Russia and identifies one soldier – media, photos
RECENT NEWS
23:15
Air defence responding in Kyiv
22:17
Russians deliver 40 attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts each – General Staff
21:18
Mi-2 helicopter crashes in Russia, killing four people
20:33
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one person and injuring police officers – photos
20:01
Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy
18:54
Explosion rocks Odesa
18:31
Zelenskyy signs law allowing foreigners to serve as officers in Ukrainian military
17:49
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
17:23
UN Secretary-General's meeting with Putin contradicts UN line on support for ICC – Ukraine's Permanent Representative
17:05
Russian missile attack on Dnipro: death toll rises, teenager in serious condition – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: