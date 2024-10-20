South Korea publishes evidence of DPRK troops in Russia and identifies one soldier – media, photos

A satellite photograph released by South Korean intelligence on 18 October shows a Russian military vessel suspected of transferring DPRK troops from the northeastern port of Jeongjin. Photo: Yonhap

According to a South Korean government source, one of the three photos that South Korean intelligence released as evidence of the deployment of DPRK troops in Russia was taken by a satellite used by South Korea.

Source: South Korean agency Yonhap news; Japanese news agency NHK with reference to South Korean Defence Intelligence

Details: According to Yonhap News, which released the satellite photographs, the DPRK has agreed to send approximately 12,000 troops to Russia to bolster its war against Ukraine and has already deployed 1,500 special forces in Vladivostok.

Airbus, a major producer of satellite photography, took two of the three photographs, but the third has yet to be identified.

Quote: "The unattributed photo was taken by a satellite that we've been operating," the South Korean government source said on Sunday.

According to the news agency, the photo appears to have been obtained via satellites equipped with synthetic aperture radars (SAR), which can collect data in any weather utilising remote sensing technologies.

South Korea carefully monitors North Korea's moves via government and military-operated satellites.

According to the Japanese news outlet NHK, citing the South Korean intelligence service, South Korea has identified a North Korean missile engineer who helped fire a Russian missile on the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

The DPRK soldier in Ukraine, whom South Korea has identified Screenshot: NHK video

South Korea's National Intelligence Service said on 18 October that the missile engineer is most likely the same individual who accompanied North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an ammunition facility visit last year.

The Intelligence Service analysed a photograph that was likely taken near Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast at an unknown date. It is believed that this place is the launch site of North Korean short-range ballistic missiles. Facial recognition technology reportedly suggested with an 80% certainty that the person in the photo is an engineer who accompanied Kim Jong Un last August during a visit to a plant that makes mobile launchers for missiles.

South Korean intelligence reports that North Korean engineers sent as reinforcements to Russian troops in Ukraine appear to be "supporting launches of North Korean-made weapons, while also seeking out new technologies".

Previously: On 18 October, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported that North Korea sent 1,500 special forces troops to help Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. They have arrived in Russia.

