Russian military hit residential buildings with Shahed in Sumy, causing fatalities

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 22 October 2024, 02:31
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian soldiers attacked a private residential area in Sumy with Shahed UAVs at around midnight on the night of 21-22 October, resulting in fatalities.

Source: Oleksii Drozdenko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration, on Telegram; Artem Kobzar, acting mayor of Sumy; Suspilne, the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Drozdenko said that as a result of the Russian attack, residential buildings were hit.

He said that the work to deal with the aftermath is ongoing. The Emergency Response Headquarters will start working tomorrow to coordinate the response.

The acting mayor of Sumy said that one person had been taken to hospital as a result of a hit to a house.

Updated: Several people were killed in Sumy due to a Russian Shahed strike on a residential area.

On the night of 21-22 October, the Russians launched an airstrike using a Shahed UAV on a residential area in Sumy.

Preliminary information suggests that civilians have been killed. Emergency services are working at the site of the attack.

Sumy
