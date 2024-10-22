Man injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 13:41
A 54-year-old man who was injured as a result of the Russian attack on the village of Kucherivka in Kharkiv Oblast has died in hospital.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Unfortunately, the 54-year-old man who was injured in an enemy attack on the village of Kucherivka, Petropavlivka hromada, died in hospital." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].
Details: Earlier, Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians attacked the village of Kucherivka in Petropavlivka hromada at around 09:30. A 54-year-old man was injured as a result of the Russian drone strike.
