Man injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 22 October 2024, 13:41
Man injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

A 54-year-old man who was injured as a result of the Russian attack on the village of Kucherivka in Kharkiv Oblast has died in hospital.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Unfortunately, the 54-year-old man who was injured in an enemy attack on the village of Kucherivka, Petropavlivka hromada, died in hospital."  [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Details: Earlier, Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians attacked the village of Kucherivka in Petropavlivka hromada at around 09:30. A 54-year-old man was injured as a result of the Russian drone strike.

