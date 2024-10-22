Man injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital

A 54-year-old man who was injured as a result of the Russian attack on the village of Kucherivka in Kharkiv Oblast has died in hospital.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Unfortunately, the 54-year-old man who was injured in an enemy attack on the village of Kucherivka, Petropavlivka hromada, died in hospital." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Details: Earlier, Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians attacked the village of Kucherivka in Petropavlivka hromada at around 09:30. A 54-year-old man was injured as a result of the Russian drone strike.

