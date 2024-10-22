All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Poland closes Russian consulate in Poznań

European Pravda, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 22 October 2024, 16:58
Poland closes Russian consulate in Poznań
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has announced the closing of the Russian Consulate General in Poznań.

Source: Sikorski on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: In his tweet, Sikorski emphasised that Russia is waging a hybrid war and is attempting sabotage on Polish territory, necessitating the closing of the Russian Consulate General in Poznań.

Advertisement:

Quote: "As the Minister of Foreign Affairs, it is my duty to react decisively. The first step is to close the Russian Consulate in Poznań. We will not retreat even one step. We defend the Republic, we defend the Poles," the Polish Foreign Minister added.

Aside from Poznań, Poland has three Russian consulates general: Krakow and Gdansk.

Sikorski hinted at the closure of the Russian consulate earlier, announcing it as a solution to counter Moscow's sabotage on Polish territory.

Advertisement:

In July 2023, Russia decided to close the Polish consulate in Smolensk.

Support UP or become our patron!

PolandRussia
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
Poland
Poland to request access to secret appendices of Ukraine's Victory Plan
EU expects new sanctions push against Russia under Poland's presidency – Politico
Zelenskyy's Victory Plan to be reassessed after US elections – Polish PM
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: