Poland closes Russian consulate in Poznań

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has announced the closing of the Russian Consulate General in Poznań.

Source: Sikorski on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his tweet, Sikorski emphasised that Russia is waging a hybrid war and is attempting sabotage on Polish territory, necessitating the closing of the Russian Consulate General in Poznań.

Quote: "As the Minister of Foreign Affairs, it is my duty to react decisively. The first step is to close the Russian Consulate in Poznań. We will not retreat even one step. We defend the Republic, we defend the Poles," the Polish Foreign Minister added.

Aside from Poznań, Poland has three Russian consulates general: Krakow and Gdansk.

Sikorski hinted at the closure of the Russian consulate earlier, announcing it as a solution to counter Moscow's sabotage on Polish territory.

In July 2023, Russia decided to close the Polish consulate in Smolensk.

