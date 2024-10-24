Russia receives no international support at BRICS summit

The adoption of the Kazan Declaration on 23 October, the second day of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Tatarstan, has shown that Russia has not yet secured international support nor created the alternative security structure the Kremlin wants.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The ISW noted that the Kazan Declaration notably mentioned Russia's war in Ukraine only once.

Advertisement:

The declaration asserts that all signatories must adhere to the principles of the UN Charter, including respect for territorial integrity, and that BRICS countries welcome "relevant" mediation offers to promote a peaceful resolution of the war through dialogue and diplomacy.

Ukraine has emphasised that the principles of the UN Charter are central to achieving peace, underscoring the illegal nature of Russia's war under international law.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) stated in response to the Kazan Declaration that it demonstrates Russia's failure to "export" its perspective on reshaping the world order and global security architecture to the BRICS summit participants.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian MFA also noted that the declaration shows BRICS states are not unified in support of Russia's war against Ukraine, likely because many of these countries uphold the principles of the UN Charter.

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service similarly assessed that the BRICS summit will not lead to the international community endorsing Russia's desired alternative system of international settlements. It also noted that India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Brazil, and South Africa opposed efforts to turn BRICS into an anti-US coalition.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 23 October:

The adoption of the Kazan Declaration on the second day of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan on 23 October demonstrated that Russia has not yet secured the international support nor created the alternative security structure that the Kremlin desires.

People’s Republic of China (PRC) President Xi Jinping reiterated the PRC’s longstanding position calling for de-escalation in Russia’s war in Ukraine and discouraged the involvement of third parties in the war amid reports of Russia preparing to deploy North Korean troops to Ukraine.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s intentions to increase ties with Russia and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, on 23 October.

Russian forces have made significant tactical advances into and around Selydove in recent days, but the Russian military command's apparent focus on securing Selydove has come at the expense of Russian forces' ability to sustain a meaningful offensive drive directly on Pokrovsk – Russia's self-defined operational objective on this front of the line of contact.

The Pentagon and White House confirmed the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia.

Russia and Belarus announced plans to conduct the "Zapad-2025" command staff exercise on an unspecified date in 2025 against the backdrop of deepening Russian-Belarusian security integration within the Union State framework.

Ukrainian and Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast.

Russian forces recently advanced near Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vuhledar.

The Russian military is reportedly coercing Russian conscripts into contract service in the Russian military by issuing enlistment bonuses to conscripts who never signed military service contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Support UP or become our patron!