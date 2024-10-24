Ukraine may establish another branch of the military

Defence forces have discussed the establishment of Cyber Forces within the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The establishment of Cyber Forces as a distinct branch will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Ukrainian military and ensure effective planning and execution of a full range of tasks in cyberspace, which is recognised as a separate operational domain alongside land, sea, air, and space."

Details: Reportedly, the draft concept for establishing Cyber Forces as a distinct branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was discussed by representatives of the Ukrainian defence forces, members of parliament from the Security, Defence, and Intelligence Committee of the Verkhovna Rada (the parliament), and experts at a meeting chaired by Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Anatolii Barhylevych.

Participants of the meeting reviewed the main provisions of the draft concept, considering the experiences of establishing and operating Cyber Forces in leading countries around the world.

Additionally, the parties analysed the experience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Ukrainian defence forces in cyberspace during the repulsion of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, identifying the main tasks and functions of the Cyber Forces in accordance with the distribution of authority among the components of the security and defence sector.

