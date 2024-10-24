All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Scholz rejects first point of Zelenskyy's Victory Plan

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 24 October 2024, 20:57
Scholz rejects first point of Zelenskyy's Victory Plan
Olaf Scholz. Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected the idea of inviting Ukraine to join NATO, which is the first point in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.

Source: Scholz in an interview with ZDF, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz reiterated that NATO had already made its decision on Ukraine’s membership prospects at the Vilnius and Washington summits, and in his view, "there is currently no need for any new decisions beyond this".

Advertisement:

Quote: "A country at war cannot become a NATO member. Everyone knows this, and there are no disagreements on this point. In NATO, invitations are usually quickly linked to membership," he added.

The German Chancellor further stated that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine requires measured actions that on the one hand guarantee support for Kyiv, and on the other ensure that this does not escalate into a war between Moscow and NATO.

"This is where I am very clear on my position, and I will not change it," Scholz emphasised.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 17 October in Brussels that he hopes to convince Chancellor Scholz on crucial issues for Ukraine, including long-range weaponry and support for Ukraine’s NATO invitation. 
  • Commenting on the Victory Plan, which includes an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, Scholz remarked that there are decisions he has made that "will not change".
  • On 22 October, European Pravda reported that Zelenskyy believes Berlin has softened its scepticism about Ukraine joining NATO.

Support UP or become our patron!

ScholzZelenskyyNATO
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Scholz
Biden, Scholz, Macron and Starmer discuss aid to Ukraine and Zelenskyy's Victory Plan
Scholz tells Biden NATO should not become party to war in Ukraine
Zelenskyy seeks to convince Scholz of need for Taurus missiles and NATO invitation for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: