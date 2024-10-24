All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Production of affordable thermal cameras for FPV drones launched in Ukraine

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 24 October 2024, 19:05
Production of affordable thermal cameras for FPV drones launched in Ukraine
Thermal imaging camera. Photo posted by Yaroslav Azhniuk on Twitter (X)

Yaroslav Azhniuk, founder of Petcube, a pet gadget development company and new mill-tech startups Fourth Law and Odd Systems, has announced the release of Kurbas-256 thermal imaging cameras, specifically designed for FPV drone operators.

Source: Yaroslav Azhnyuk

Details: Azhnyuk wrote that Kurbas-256 cameras offer high image quality, the ability to adjust contrast and brightness during flight, sealed mounting to protect against condensation in winter, and a pseudo-colour mode feature.

Advertisement:

Price per piece:

  • Up to 500 pcs: UAH 10,000 / USD 250
  • From 500 pcs: UAH 9,000 / USD 225
  • From 5,000 pcs: UAH 6,000 / USD 150

The thermal cameras are designed and manufactured in Ukraine, which was made possible by the team at Odd Systems, which incorporated feedback from drone operators to ensure complete control over the hardware and software.

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesweapons
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
drones
Drone wreckage damages windows at two businesses and transformer in Kyiv Oblast – photo
Ukrainian air defence downs 40 Russian UAVs overnight, one still flying over Ukraine
About 10 Russian attack drones destroyed near Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: