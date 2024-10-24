Production of affordable thermal cameras for FPV drones launched in Ukraine

Yaroslav Azhniuk, founder of Petcube, a pet gadget development company and new mill-tech startups Fourth Law and Odd Systems, has announced the release of Kurbas-256 thermal imaging cameras, specifically designed for FPV drone operators.

Source: Yaroslav Azhnyuk

Details: Azhnyuk wrote that Kurbas-256 cameras offer high image quality, the ability to adjust contrast and brightness during flight, sealed mounting to protect against condensation in winter, and a pseudo-colour mode feature.

Advertisement:

Price per piece:

Up to 500 pcs: UAH 10,000 / USD 250

From 500 pcs: UAH 9,000 / USD 225

From 5,000 pcs: UAH 6,000 / USD 150

The thermal cameras are designed and manufactured in Ukraine, which was made possible by the team at Odd Systems, which incorporated feedback from drone operators to ensure complete control over the hardware and software.

Support UP or become our patron!