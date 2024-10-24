All Sections
Russian forces mount 30 attempts to push Ukrainian troops back on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 24 October 2024, 17:07
A Ukrainian machine gunner. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian forces are holding back the Russian offensive, with 101 combat engagements recorded on various fronts since the start of the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 24 October

Details: Russian troops have launched 30 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions on the Pokrovsk front since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian forces have repelled 28 Russian attacks, and two combat engagements are still in progress.

On the Lyman front, the Russians mounted 21 attacks on Ukrainian positions over the day.

On the Kurakhove front, Russian troops made 10 attacks.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian troops eight times. Five combat engagements are still in progress. Russian aircraft bombarded the settlements of Petropavlivka, Andriivka and Kupiansk with 16 rockets and 4 guided aerial bombs.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions seven times near the settlement of Starytsia.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces carried out four airstrikes, dropping seven guided aerial bombs on residential areas and the civilian infrastructure of the city of Toretsk.

Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian attacks on the Vremivka, Kramatorsk, Orikhove and Siversk front.

Russian aircraft carried out 16 airstrikes with 18 guided aerial bombs on its own territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The situation on other fronts remained unchanged.

