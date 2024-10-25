All Sections
Scholz backs India's efforts to resolve war in Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 25 October 2024, 19:45
Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, advocated for India to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and called for a political solution.

Source: Scholz at a press conference in New Delhi, where he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, writes DW, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Scholz, the aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine "affects Germany and India from all sides".

"No one can turn a blind eye to this conflict. So I strongly advocate that India stands for a lasting and just peace," the German Chancellor stressed.

Scholz expressed his appreciation for India's readiness to "apply strong ties with all parties to contribute to a political solution to the conflict".

Background:

  • Scholz rejected the idea of inviting Ukraine to join NATO, which is the first point in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.
  • Information on North Korean troops' potential involvement in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine also alarmed him.

