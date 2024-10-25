Scholz backs India's efforts to resolve war in Ukraine

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, advocated for India to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and called for a political solution.

Source: Scholz at a press conference in New Delhi, where he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, writes DW, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Scholz, the aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine "affects Germany and India from all sides".

"No one can turn a blind eye to this conflict. So I strongly advocate that India stands for a lasting and just peace," the German Chancellor stressed.

Scholz expressed his appreciation for India's readiness to "apply strong ties with all parties to contribute to a political solution to the conflict".

Background:

Scholz rejected the idea of inviting Ukraine to join NATO, which is the first point in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.

Information on North Korean troops' potential involvement in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine also alarmed him.

