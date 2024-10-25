All Sections
Tetyana OliynykFriday, 25 October 2024, 23:32
Russia launches missile attacks on infrastructure in Sumy and Konotop

Russian forces launched missile attacks on infrastructure in the cities of Sumy and Konotop, in Ukraine’s northeast, late on 25 October.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "The enemy launched missile attacks on infrastructure in Sumy and Konotop late in the evening on 25 October.

All the necessary services are working at the sites of the strikes. The consequences of the Russian attack are being established."

Previously: On the evening of 25 October, the Russian military launched attack drones from the north. The attack caused a fire to break out in one of the apartments in a residential building in Kyiv.

