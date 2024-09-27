All Sections
Russians launch missile strike on Dnipro overnight: damage reported

Iryna BalachukFriday, 27 September 2024, 09:05
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Russian forces conducted a missile strike on the city of Dnipro on the night of 26-27 September, causing damage to the premises of an industrial facility and starting a fire.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian troops mounted a missile strike on Dnipro after midnight. There is severe damage at an industrial facility. A fire broke out and was extinguished by firefighters. Nobody was injured."

Details: The Russians also bombarded the city of Nikopol and Marhanets hromada. In particular, they used a kamikaze drone and heavy artillery. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Russian attack damaged infrastructure but there were no casualties.

Background:

