Russians launch missile strike on Dnipro overnight: damage reported

Russian forces conducted a missile strike on the city of Dnipro on the night of 26-27 September, causing damage to the premises of an industrial facility and starting a fire.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian troops mounted a missile strike on Dnipro after midnight. There is severe damage at an industrial facility. A fire broke out and was extinguished by firefighters. Nobody was injured."

Details: The Russians also bombarded the city of Nikopol and Marhanets hromada. In particular, they used a kamikaze drone and heavy artillery. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Russian attack damaged infrastructure but there were no casualties.

Background:

Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force reported a Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 26-27 September.

Explosions rocked the cities of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa.

Explosions also rang out in the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast. Later in the morning, it was reported that three civilians were known to have been killed and 11 more injured in the morning Russian attack on Izmail.

