Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed-type loitering munitions and unidentified drones on the night of 26-27 October. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 41 Russian UAVs, 32 others have disappeared from radar, and one has flown towards Belarus.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy launched 80 Shahed loitering munitions and unidentified drones [on Ukraine] from the directions of the Russian cities of Oryol, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the night of 26-27 October 2024 (starting at 21:00 on 26 October).

Anti-aircraft missile units, aircraft, electronic warfare units and mobile firing groups from the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces have been involved in repelling the aerial attack.

As of 09:30, 41 enemy UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv oblasts. Most of the enemy UAVs have been shot down in Odesa and Kyiv oblasts.

In addition, 32 Russian drones have disappeared from radar, one has flown towards Belarus. Information is being gathered and updated."

