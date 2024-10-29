Zelenskyy speaks about his meeting with Icelandic President

Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with Halla Tómasdóttir. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with his Icelandic counterpart Halla Tómasdóttir in Reykjavík.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy said that during the meeting, they discussed Iceland's participation in the Demining Capability Coalition, training of the Ukrainian bomb disposal experts, rehabilitation of wounded soldiers and the participation of Icelandic companies in the prosthetics field.

Quote: "We also talked about the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, countering Russian disinformation, the implementation of the Peace Formula, and preparations for the second Peace Summit."

More details: Zelenskyy thanked Iceland for supporting Ukraine from the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion and for organising the meeting with the Nordic countries.

Background: On 28 October, Zelenskyy arrived in Iceland for the first time on a visit, during which he participated, among other things, in the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe summit.

