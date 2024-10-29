All Sections
Heads of Medical and Social Assessment Boards will not be allowed to work in new medical assessment system – Health Ministry of Ukraine

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 19:44
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has announced that the current heads of Medical and Social Assessment Boards (MSABs) will not be eligible for positions in the upgraded medical assessment system.

Source: Health Ministry press service in response to a request by Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster 

Quote: "Those currently leading Medical and Social Assessment Boards will not be permitted to hold positions in the revamped medical assessment system."

Details: Other doctors working within MSABs will be able to apply for positions in the new medical boards starting from 1 January 2025, provided they meet specific criteria, the primary one being active medical practice. The Ministry explains that these changes are necessary to ensure evaluations are conducted by practitioners with current medical knowledge.

Decisions made by MSABs before 31 December will remain valid; however, some cases may be reviewed by law enforcement in accordance with the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) resolutions if further investigation is deemed necessary.

Cases currently under review by MSABs will be transferred to the new medical assessment system, retaining the queue order.

Only cases under law enforcement investigation or deemed necessary for review by legislative categories, as per the latest NSDC decision, will be re-evaluated.

Background:

  • On 22 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an NSDC meeting focusing on investigations into false disability claims involving prosecutors. The NSDC issued several resolutions, including the digitalisation of processes, disbanding of MSECs by the end of the year, and auditing of disability statuses among officials.
  • Subsequently, the Health Ministry transferred the functions of the Central MSAB to the Ukrainian State Scientific Research Institute of Medical and Social Disability Problems.
  • On 29 October, the Ukrainian Parliament passed a bill to improve MSAB operations.

