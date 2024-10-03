All Sections
Ukrainian drones attack airfield in Russia's Voronezh Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 3 October 2024, 12:19
Ukrainian drones attack airfield in Russia's Voronezh Oblast
A fire believed to be at the Borisoglebsk military airfield. Photo: Russian social media

Drones operated by Ukraine's defence forces attacked the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Russia's Voronezh Oblast on the night of 2-3 October.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The source reported that drones from the SSU, Special Operations Forces, and other branches of Ukraine's defence forces struck warehouses containing guided aerial bombs (GABs), parking areas for SU-35 and SU-34 warplanes, and aviation fuel storage sites overnight. The Russians have been using this airfield to launch frequent GAB attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Posts emerged on Russian social media at night about air defence operations, flights by a large number of drones, and loud explosions and a fire near the local airfield. Satellite monitoring recorded four fires on the territory of Borisoglebsk.

dronesState Security Service of Ukraine
