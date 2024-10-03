Ukrainian drones attack airfield in Russia's Voronezh Oblast

A fire believed to be at the Borisoglebsk military airfield. Photo: Russian social media

Drones operated by Ukraine's defence forces attacked the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Russia's Voronezh Oblast on the night of 2-3 October.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The source reported that drones from the SSU, Special Operations Forces, and other branches of Ukraine's defence forces struck warehouses containing guided aerial bombs (GABs), parking areas for SU-35 and SU-34 warplanes, and aviation fuel storage sites overnight. The Russians have been using this airfield to launch frequent GAB attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Advertisement:

Posts emerged on Russian social media at night about air defence operations, flights by a large number of drones, and loud explosions and a fire near the local airfield. Satellite monitoring recorded four fires on the territory of Borisoglebsk.

Support UP or become our patron!