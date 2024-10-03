Air defence shoots down about 15 drones attacking Kyiv overnight
The Russian military once again targeted Kyiv with attack drones at night, and the air defence system destroyed about a dozen drones in the airspace around and above the capital.
Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote: "The air raid warning in the capital lasted more than 5 and a half hours! The enemy launched the first groups of drones before midnight, but more and more UAVs were constantly appearing throughout the night.
However, none of the Russian drones reached their target."
Details: Popko said that air defence forces and assets detected and destroyed about a dozen attack drones in the airspace around and above Kyiv.
According to the operational report, as a result of the Russian drone attack, wreckage fell in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv.
However, the consequences were minor: there was no damage, no fire, and no reports of any casualties.
Support UP or become our patron!