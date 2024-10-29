All Sections
Two Kherson residents taken to hospital after Russian drone attack

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 20:46
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Two residents of the village of Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast sought medical assistance after sustaining injuries from a Russian drone attack several days ago.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "A woman, 46, and a man, 50, suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs. They were hospitalised for medical treatment."

Background:

  • On the night of 29 October, Russian forces struck the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, injuring two adults and two children. The boys, aged 8 and 14, were diagnosed with closed head injuries and multiple wounds.
  • On 27 October, two civilians were killed in an artillery shelling on the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast.
  • In the early hours of 26 October, Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast using artillery and dropped explosives from a drone, killing a man and a woman.
  • On 25 October, a man aged 72 was killed when Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone onto a civilian vehicle near the Tomyna Balka highway in Kherson Oblast. Another person was hospitalised.

Kherson Oblastcasualties
Kherson Oblast
Russians bombard Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, injuring children
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
