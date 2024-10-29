Two Kherson residents taken to hospital after Russian drone attack
Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 20:46
Two residents of the village of Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast sought medical assistance after sustaining injuries from a Russian drone attack several days ago.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "A woman, 46, and a man, 50, suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs. They were hospitalised for medical treatment."
Advertisement:
Background:
- On the night of 29 October, Russian forces struck the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, injuring two adults and two children. The boys, aged 8 and 14, were diagnosed with closed head injuries and multiple wounds.
- On 27 October, two civilians were killed in an artillery shelling on the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast.
- In the early hours of 26 October, Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast using artillery and dropped explosives from a drone, killing a man and a woman.
- On 25 October, a man aged 72 was killed when Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone onto a civilian vehicle near the Tomyna Balka highway in Kherson Oblast. Another person was hospitalised.
Support UP or become our patron!