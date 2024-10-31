All Sections
Russians conduct 83 airstrikes on Ukrainian territory in one day

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 31 October 2024, 08:47
A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: 117th Separate Mechanised Brigade

A total of 145 combat clashes have been recorded on the battlefield over the past day. The Russians have launched 11 missile strikes and 83 airstrikes across Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 31 October

Quote: "According to updated information, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes using 11 missiles, and 83 airstrikes, including the deployment of 146 guided bombs. They also fired 5,049 times, including 137 using multiple-launch rocket systems, and deployed 1,618 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor conducted airstrikes, in particular near the settlements of Myropillia, Khotin, Novenke, Stetskivka and Pysarivka (Sumy Oblast); Kharkiv, Mali Prokhody, Kudiivka, Kozacha Lopan, Kupiansk, Holubivka, Podoly and Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Druzhba, Myrnohrad, Romanivka and Kurakhove (Donetsk Oblast); as well as Mala Tokmachka and Preobrazhenka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast)."

Details: Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force and Rocket and Artillery Forces targeted a command post, two air defence systems, one artillery gun at its firing position, two ammunition storage points, three areas where Russian personnel and equipment were concentrated and four radar stations.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians, supported by their aircraft, attacked near the city of Vovchansk once.

On the Kupiansk front, 21 Russian attacks occurred over the day.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 11 times.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian assault actions near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched one attack near the city of Chasiv Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, the situation remains tense. Ukrainian defenders stopped 28 Russian assault and offensive actions toward the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Vyshneve, Krutyi Yar and Selydove.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 41 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Illinka, Maksymilianivka, Hostre, Yelyzavetivka, Dalnie, Antonivka, Kurakhivka, Kreminna Balka, Voznesenka and Katerynivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted eight assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Maksymivka, Trudove and Novoukrainka.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians made one unsuccessful attempt to push Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near the village of Charivne.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted 19 airstrikes, dropping 20 guided bombs, and fired from artillery 133 times over the past day. 

