Zelenskyy signs decree on Kostin's removal from post as Prosecutor General

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the removal of Andrii Kostin from his post as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Source: a decree on the President’s website

Quote: "I hereby remove Andrii Kostin from the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine."

Background:

At a meeting on 29 October, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.

Kostin said he was resigning after the National Security and Defence Council meeting on 22 October. This was preceded by a series of exposés of prosecutors obtaining unjustified benefits and disability status.

Ukrainska Pravda noted that the Office of the President had not yet decided on Kostin's successor (they are looking for a "clean" candidate), so his first deputy, Oleksii Khomenko, will be the acting Prosecutor General in the meantime.

Kostin concluded that as Prosecutor General, he had dedicated himself to the comprehensive transformation of the criminal justice system in the context of a full-scale war.

Andrii Kostin was appointed to the post of Prosecutor General by presidential decree on 28 July 2022.

