Zelenskyy signs decree on Kostin's removal from post as Prosecutor General

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 31 October 2024, 09:56
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the removal of Andrii Kostin from his post as Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Source: a decree on the President’s website 

Quote: "I hereby remove Andrii Kostin from the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine."

Background:

  • At a meeting on 29 October, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin.
  • Kostin said he was resigning after the National Security and Defence Council meeting on 22 October. This was preceded by a series of exposés of prosecutors obtaining unjustified benefits and disability status.
  • Ukrainska Pravda noted that the Office of the President had not yet decided on Kostin's successor (they are looking for a "clean" candidate), so his first deputy, Oleksii Khomenko, will be the acting Prosecutor General in the meantime.
  • Kostin concluded that as Prosecutor General, he had dedicated himself to the comprehensive transformation of the criminal justice system in the context of a full-scale war.
  • Andrii Kostin was appointed to the post of Prosecutor General by presidential decree on 28 July 2022.

