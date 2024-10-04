Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

Two people were killed and two more injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast on 3 October.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians killed two residents of Stara Mykolaivka and Kreminna Balka in Donetsk Oblast on 3 October. Two more people have been injured in the oblast over the past 24 hours."

Details: Filashkin highlights that the number of people reported as being killed and injured by Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast excludes the figures from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

