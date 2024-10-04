All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 4 October 2024, 08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
stock photo: getty images

Two people were killed and two more injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast on 3 October.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians killed two residents of Stara Mykolaivka and Kreminna Balka in Donetsk Oblast on 3 October. Two more people have been injured in the oblast over the past 24 hours."

Advertisement:

Details: Filashkin highlights that the number of people reported as being killed and injured by Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast excludes the figures from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings
Ukraine's 72nd Brigade shares details of evacuation from Vuhledar
RECENT NEWS
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
08:22
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 21 attack UAVs overnight, one drone returns to Russia
07:52
Russia loses another 1,150 soldiers and 19 artillery systems in one day
07:22
Russians allegedly down 34 drones over Russia and 13 more over Azov Sea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: