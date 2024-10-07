All Sections
Ukrainian Parliament to restrict Telegram usage

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 7 October 2024, 12:26
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) will introduce restrictions on the use of the Telegram messenger app for official purposes.

Source: Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech

This decision was made based on the recommendations from the National Security and Defence Council. The document outlines the implementation of the following security measures:

  • Two-factor authentication is mandatory, and contact synchronisation is prohibited. Employees must also lock their computers when left unattended.
  • Official information cannot be transmitted via Telegram.
  • Telegram is banned on work computers and personal devices used for work purposes.
  • Technical blocks will be placed on the messenger app, and any unauthorised attempts to access Telegram via work devices will be logged.

These measures are justified by past incidents where third parties gained access to government employees' data through Telegram or created fake accounts, as happened with the counterfeit channel of Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.  

These restrictions apply exclusively to the Rada's staff and do not limit the use of the messenger for personal purposes.

Background:

  • The Telegram messenger will provide authorities with the IP addresses and phone numbers of individuals engaged in illegal activities.  
  • On Thursday, 19 September, the National Cyber Security Coordination Center (NCCC) decided to restrict the use of Telegram in government bodies, military formations, and critical infrastructure facilities.

Verkhovna Rada
Verkhovna Rada
