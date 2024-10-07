Russian troops strike educational institution in Kupiansk, injuring two people

Russian forces attacked an educational institution in the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on 7 October, injuring a man, 35, and a woman, 57.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: It was reported that, at around 16:00, Russian troops launched an attack on the city of Kupiansk, hitting the premises of an educational institution. As a result, the man and the woman sustained blast injuries and were taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

Advertisement:

Emergency services are currently working at the site to mitigate the aftermath of the attack.

In addition, the Russians struck the village of Kurylivka in the Kupiansk district, causing dry grass to catch fire. Local firefighters are actively working to extinguish the blaze.

Support UP or become our patron!