Two civilians injured in Russian drone strike on bus stop in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast – photo
Sunday, 6 October 2024, 13:12
Two men were injured in a Russian First-Person View (FPV) drone attack on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 6 October.
Source: Ukraine's National Police in Kharkiv Oblast
Details: The Russians delivered a strike with a loitering FPV munition on the area near a bus stop.
The attack caused damage to the premises of a shop and an Opel Vectra car.
Two men aged 68 and 40 sustained shrapnel wounds. The latter has been taken to a hospital in Kharkiv.
