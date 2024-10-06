All Sections
Two civilians injured in Russian drone strike on bus stop in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 October 2024, 13:12
Two civilians injured in Russian drone strike on bus stop in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast – photo
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a bus stop in Kupiansk. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Two men were injured in a Russian First-Person View (FPV) drone attack on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 6 October.

Source: Ukraine's National Police in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: The Russians delivered a strike with a loitering FPV munition on the area near a bus stop.

The attack caused damage to the premises of a shop and an Opel Vectra car.

Two men aged 68 and 40 sustained shrapnel wounds. The latter has been taken to a hospital in Kharkiv.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a bus stop in Kupiansk
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

