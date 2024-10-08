Explosions reported in Kremenchuk and Poltava

Smoke from the explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Explosions were heard in Poltava and Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast on the evening of 8 October.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Suspilne; Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Details: At 22:04, the Air Force reported a high-speed target heading towards Kremenchuk. Five minutes later, a similar threat was reported for Poltava.

Advertisement:

At the same time, Suspilne correspondents reported explosions in both cities.

At 22:55, Filip Pronin said that according to early reports, no hits on civilian infrastructure were recorded.

Support UP or become our patron!