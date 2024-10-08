Explosions reported in Kremenchuk and Poltava
Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 22:28
Explosions were heard in Poltava and Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast on the evening of 8 October.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Suspilne; Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration
Details: At 22:04, the Air Force reported a high-speed target heading towards Kremenchuk. Five minutes later, a similar threat was reported for Poltava.
At the same time, Suspilne correspondents reported explosions in both cities.
At 22:55, Filip Pronin said that according to early reports, no hits on civilian infrastructure were recorded.
