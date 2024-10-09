All Sections
No buildings left intact in Ukraine's Toretsk, but 1200 residents refuse to leave

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 9 October 2024, 14:25
No buildings left intact in Ukraine's Toretsk, but 1200 residents refuse to leave
Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. Photo: social media

About 1,200 people remain in the city of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, where not a single building has been kept intact due to Russian bombardments, and they have no desire to leave.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Details: Filashkin noted that living conditions in the city are terrible, and humanitarian aid delivery is difficult due to constant attacks.

Quote from Filashkin: "People live there in truly terrible conditions. There is not a single building left untouched. 1,200 people remain in the city and do not want to leave."

Details: Vadym Filashkin reports that the daily efforts of the police, State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and local authorities to persuade residents to leave are unsuccessful, as very few people are willing to leave the city.

Background:

  • On 7 October, Anastasiia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for Luhansk Operational and Tactical Group, reported that Russian troops had entered the eastern outskirts of Toretsk and made some progress towards the Tsentralna (Central) mine.

combat actionDonetsk Oblastwar
