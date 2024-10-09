All Sections
Fierce battles ongoing in Ukraine's Toretsk as Russians advance on city's Tsentralna Street

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 9 October 2024, 14:49
The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

The Russians continue to advance in the urban area of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, on Tsentralna (Central) Street, where intense battles are taking place.

Source: Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for Luhansk Operational and Tactical Group, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The situation remains steady – we are holding the enemy at bay on Tsentralna Street. However, the fighting in the city is highly dynamic. In some areas, they breach our defences, and we respond by killing and repelling them. In some locations, they may have captured a block in a particular building, but we quickly push them back as well. Consequently, the situation can change dramatically within just a few hours."

Details: She also said that Russian troops are attempting to assault Ukrainian positions in the areas of Chasiv Yar, New-York, and the Severodonetsk front, employing the small unit tactics. 

Speaking about the Russians' tactics, Bobovnikova noted that they primarily attack in teams of 3 to 5 people, and very rarely deploy any equipment. 

Bobovnikova emphasised that regular infantry units, special forces, and Russian artillery are engaged against Ukraine’s defence forces in that area.

Background:

  • On 7 October, Bobovnikova reported that the Russians have entered the eastern outskirts of the city of Toretsk and have advanced slightly along one of the streets towards the Tsentralna mine. 
  • On 9 October, Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, announced that in the city of Toretsk, where not a single building remains intact, around 1,200 residents are refusing to evacuate.

