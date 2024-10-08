All Sections
Balance of forces in now-occupied Vuhledar was almost 1:9 in Russia's favour

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 8 October 2024, 14:50
Oleksandr Okhrimenko. photo: 72nd Mechanised Brigade

Near Vuhledar, a city from which Ukrainian defenders recently withdrew, the Russians had a nearly 1:9 force advantage.

Source: Colonel Oleksandr Okhrimenko, Commander of the Black Zaporozhians 72nd Mechanised Brigade, in an interview with Glavkom

Quote: "Accepting the responsibility over the defensive line, an assessment of the situation was conducted, including an evaluation of the enemy's forces and means.

We were met with opposition from the 36th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army of the Russian Federation, the 39th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade, the 57th Brigade, the 91st Separate Rifle Regiment, and other forces.

That is, the opponent had better tank and infantry combat vehicle capabilities, as well as artillery systems, anti-tank weapons, and people. If we look at battle potentials in general, the opponent had an almost 1:9 advantage.

Any theoretical calculations show that with a 1:3 balance of troops and means, the opponent will gain an edge. Near Vuhledar, the ratio was 1:9. Objectively, you can see what the prospects were of holding this settlement and the defence strip, which are within the brigade's jurisdiction."

Previously: On 7 October, Colonel Oleksandr Okhrimenko was appointed as the new commander of the Black Zaporozhians 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade after Ivan Vinnik's transfer.

Background:

  • On 2 October, the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reported that Ukrainian defenders withdrew from the war-torn city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast to preserve personnel and military equipment and to take up positions for further fighting.
  • On 1 October, DeepState, a group of military analysts, reported that Russian troops had captured Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.
  • Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that the occupation of Vuhledar is unlikely to significantly alter the course of offensive operations in the western part of Donetsk Oblast, as the city is not a particularly important logistical hub.

Donetsk Oblast
