All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Seven more Ukrainian children brought back to Ukraine from Russian-occupied territories – photos

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 8 October 2024, 20:26
Seven more Ukrainian children brought back to Ukraine from Russian-occupied territories – photos
Ukrainian children, brought back from Russian occupation, with their families. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

Seven Ukrainian children have been brought back from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights

Quote: "Today, another seven Ukrainian children were returned home as part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Their ages range from 3 to 17. These children and their families spent a long time in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Families faced persecution: adults were repeatedly forced to undergo interrogations, and children had to attend 'patriotic education lessons' and other public events aimed at spreading Russian propaganda narratives among the young people," Yermak reports.

 
Ukrainian children, brought back from Russian occupation, with their families.
Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram
 
Ukrainian children, brought back from Russian occupation, with their families.
Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

Details: Ukrainians who refused to obtain Russian passports were denied employment and access to medical services. The occupation authorities threatened to revoke parental rights if children did not attend Russian schools.

In particular, 17-year-old Daniil from Luhansk had to hide the fact that he continued studying online in a Ukrainian school for his own safety.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

childrenoccupation
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
children
Russians injure 4 people in Kramatorsk suburbs, including child
Russian attack on Kharkiv results in 10 injured, including one child, people may be under rubble – photos, videos
Ukrainian government approves strategy to tackle predicted decline in Ukrainian population to 25 million by 2051
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: