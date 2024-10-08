Seven more Ukrainian children brought back to Ukraine from Russian-occupied territories – photos

Ukrainian children, brought back from Russian occupation, with their families. Photo: Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

Seven Ukrainian children have been brought back from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts.



Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights



Quote: "Today, another seven Ukrainian children were returned home as part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Their ages range from 3 to 17. These children and their families spent a long time in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Families faced persecution: adults were repeatedly forced to undergo interrogations, and children had to attend 'patriotic education lessons' and other public events aimed at spreading Russian propaganda narratives among the young people," Yermak reports.

Details: Ukrainians who refused to obtain Russian passports were denied employment and access to medical services. The occupation authorities threatened to revoke parental rights if children did not attend Russian schools.

In particular, 17-year-old Daniil from Luhansk had to hide the fact that he continued studying online in a Ukrainian school for his own safety.



