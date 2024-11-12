Zelenskyy to address European Parliament to mark 1,000 days of active phase of Russo-Ukrainian war

The European Parliament will hold an emergency session next Tuesday, 19 November to mark 1,000 days since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Metsola said the extraordinary plenary session would mark "1,000 days of the bravery and courage of the people of Ukraine".

Advertisement:

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join us for a special address from Ukraine," she added.

For as long as it takes 🇪🇺🇺🇦



Proud to announce a @Europarl_EN extraordinary Plenary Session on Tuesday 19 November, to mark 1000 days of the bravery and courage of the people of Ukraine.



President @ZelenskyyUa will join us for a special address from Ukraine.#SlavaUkraini — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) November 12, 2024

Advertisement:

The European Parliament and its president, Roberta Metsola, are among the most active supporters of Ukraine in the EU.

Background:

In September, MEPs demanded that EU countries lift current restrictions that prevent Ukraine from using Western weapons systems against legitimate military targets in Russia.

In the summer, they condemned the "peacemaking" efforts of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Support UP or become our patron!