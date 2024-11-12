Zelenskyy to address European Parliament to mark 1,000 days of active phase of Russo-Ukrainian war
The European Parliament will hold an emergency session next Tuesday, 19 November to mark 1,000 days since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Source: Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Metsola said the extraordinary plenary session would mark "1,000 days of the bravery and courage of the people of Ukraine".
"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join us for a special address from Ukraine," she added.
Proud to announce a @Europarl_EN extraordinary Plenary Session on Tuesday 19 November, to mark 1000 days of the bravery and courage of the people of Ukraine.
President @ZelenskyyUa will join us for a special address from Ukraine.#SlavaUkraini
The European Parliament and its president, Roberta Metsola, are among the most active supporters of Ukraine in the EU.
Background:
- In September, MEPs demanded that EU countries lift current restrictions that prevent Ukraine from using Western weapons systems against legitimate military targets in Russia.
- In the summer, they condemned the "peacemaking" efforts of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
