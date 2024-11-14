All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Polish President talks to NATO Secretary General about possible supply of MiG fighters to Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 14 November 2024, 08:11
Polish President talks to NATO Secretary General about possible supply of MiG fighters to Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that he touched upon the possibility of supplying Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Source: Duda's statement as quoted by Polsat News; European Pravda reports

Details: In particular, Duda confirmed that Poland would be ready for such a transfer if NATO countries decided to relocate the fighters from the West to Polish bases.

Advertisement:

The Polish president said that they discussed the issue of the Polish MiG-29s, which are still in service. He stated there was only one squadron of MiGs left, and that decisions had to be made in this regard. Poland is currently using these aircraft, but if they are handed over to Ukraine, a fundamental condition must first be met: Polish airspace must be protected.

Duda noted that these Soviet aircraft are currently used by the Polish army to ensure airspace security.

He added that Poland provides assistance to Ukraine on a daily basis, as his country is a transit country and if there was no Polish infrastructure to support Ukraine, the latter country would be in an extremely difficult situation.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • In July, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk mentioned that Poland might consider supplying additional Soviet-model fighter jets to Ukraine if it can find replacements for them in collaboration with its allies.
  • Later, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz rejected calls from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to expedite the supply of MiG-29s to Ukraine, citing the same argument.
  • In September, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Warsaw could hand over additional MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, but this would depend on whether it has sufficient resources to protect its own airspace.

Support UP or become our patron!

PolandDudaaircraftaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

55 people injured in Russian attack on Odesa, 3 in critical condition

Trump's advisor believes allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles is a "step up escalation ladder"

Russian army builds up forces and creates new brigades – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Russian missile hits residential area in Odesa: 10 people killed, dozens injured – photos

Kremlin responds to Erdoğan's peace plan to freeze war in Ukraine

Rolling power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast may be cancelled in coming days

All News
Poland
Polish foreign minister announces serious discussion on Ukraine at EU Council meeting
First volunteers in Poland sign contracts with Ukrainian Legion as applications reach 600 – photos
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry thanks Polish PM for reaffirming "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" principle
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Putin not ready for talks after 4,000 days of war – chief EU diplomat Borrell
23:26
Scholz's call to Putin undermines Trump's "peace efforts" – Polish president
22:43
US Department of State does not comment on reports about permission for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with ATACMS
22:20
55 people injured in Russian attack on Odesa, 3 in critical condition
21:09
US allows Ukraine to strike "up to 300 kilometres" into Russia – EU chief diplomat Borrell
21:09
Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons detects banned gas in samples from war zone in Ukraine
21:00
Ukraine receives million rounds of ammunition from EU six months late
20:51
Trump's advisor believes allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles is a "step up escalation ladder"
20:25
Russian Foreign Ministry claims ATACMS strikes on Russia would be taken as direct US involvement in war
20:08
Illia, 9, and Nastia, 14 – children killed in Russian attack on Sumy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: