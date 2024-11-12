First volunteers in Poland sign contracts with Ukrainian Legion as applications reach 600 – photos

The first volunteers joining the Ukrainian Legion in Poland have signed contracts for military service, and the total number of applications has risen to 600.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrinform

The first group of volunteers signed contracts on 12 November at the recruitment centre of the Ukrainian Consulate General in Lublin.

Photo: Ministry of defence of Ukraine

Following the established procedure, the head of the recruitment centre called each volunteer to sign the contracts they had already reviewed. The exact size of the group has not been disclosed.

Photo: Ministry of defence of Ukraine

Earlier reports indicated that by the beginning of November, over 500 applications had been submitted to the Ukrainian Legion in Poland from 30 countries worldwide.

In a media briefing, recruitment centre representative Petro Horkusha confirmed that the number of applications has now reached 600.

Volunteer training is expected to begin in Poland by the end of 2024.

Under the bilateral agreement, Ukraine will provide the legion volunteers with military uniforms and medical supplies, while Poland will supply the infrastructure, equipment, and weaponry needed for the training period.

