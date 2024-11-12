All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

First volunteers in Poland sign contracts with Ukrainian Legion as applications reach 600 – photos

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 12 November 2024, 14:08
First volunteers in Poland sign contracts with Ukrainian Legion as applications reach 600 – photos
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF UKRAINE

The first volunteers joining the Ukrainian Legion in Poland have signed contracts for military service, and the total number of applications has risen to 600.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrinform

The first group of volunteers signed contracts on 12 November at the recruitment centre of the Ukrainian Consulate General in Lublin.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Ministry of defence of Ukraine

Following the established procedure, the head of the recruitment centre called each volunteer to sign the contracts they had already reviewed. The exact size of the group has not been disclosed.

 
Photo: Ministry of defence of Ukraine

Earlier reports indicated that by the beginning of November, over 500 applications had been submitted to the Ukrainian Legion in Poland from 30 countries worldwide. 

In a media briefing, recruitment centre representative Petro Horkusha confirmed that the number of applications has now reached 600.

Advertisement:

Volunteer training is expected to begin in Poland by the end of 2024.

Under the bilateral agreement, Ukraine will provide the legion volunteers with military uniforms and medical supplies, while Poland will supply the infrastructure, equipment, and weaponry needed for the training period.

Support UP or become our patron!

Poland
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Poland
Polish foreign minister announces serious discussion on Ukraine at EU Council meeting
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry thanks Polish PM for reaffirming "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" principle
Weakening Ukraine not in Poland's vital interests – Polish PM
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: