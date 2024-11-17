All Sections
Putin does not want negotiations with Ukraine – German Ambassador

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 17 November 2024, 15:42
Putin does not want negotiations with Ukraine – German Ambassador
Martin Jaeger. Photo: Jaeger on Twitter (X)

Martin Jaeger, the German ambassador to Ukraine, feels that Russia's most recent attack on Ukraine's infrastructure underlines Russia's unwillingness to negotiate.

Source: Martin Jaeger on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Jaeger's post says that by its actions, Russia proves that it chooses escalation.

Quote: "This morning, Russia attacked Ukraine's energy system. It is one of the most severe missile attacks since February 2022. President Putin is waging war on the civilian people of Ukraine. Russia chooses escalation over negotiations," Jaeger wrote.

Furthermore, according to German Ambassador to Russia Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, the time for talks with Russia about demilitarised zones or a ceasefire in Ukraine has not yet arrived.

Quote: "Now Russia is bombing Ukraine every day, and, unfortunately, we are not at a point where we can discuss it," Lambsdorff said in an interview with newspapers of the Funke media group.

"But it is apparent that Europe will play a role in achieving a peaceful resolution. It also concerns security in Europe and Germany. This is a war in Europe, and Europe will help end it and will continue to support Ukraine in this," Lambsdorff stated.

The ambassadors' declarations came after a recent phone call from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Vladimir Putin.

On the afternoon of 15 November, it was reported that Scholz had spoken to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the first time in two years. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled the call a "Pandora's box".

Jürgen Gardt, an MP from the main opposition force of the CDU/CSU, believes that Putin will consider Scholz's move as "a manifestation of weakness, not strength."

At the same time, Matthias Miersch, Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), defended the Chancellor’s choice.

