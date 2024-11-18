All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Two people killed in Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 18 November 2024, 06:56
Two people killed in Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Aftermath of the Russia attack. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

A 58-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman have been killed in a Russian attack on Nikopol.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak reported that those who were injured are in a fair condition and their lives are not in danger.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Over the course of the day, the Russians attacked the Nikopol district over 20 times. They used artillery, kamikaze drones and dropped explosives from UAVs. The aggressor targeted Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The district infrastructure was damaged. A high-rise building, a transport company, a shop and a medical facility were hit. Eight houses, six outbuildings, two cars and an excavator were damaged. Power lines were also affected."

Support UP or become our patron!

Dnipropetrovsk OblastNikopolattackwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russia's latest attack kills two railway workers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and woman in Lviv
Russians injure civilians in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kherson oblasts
Russians attack Nikopol District, damaging several companies' premises
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: