Two people killed in Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

A 58-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman have been killed in a Russian attack on Nikopol.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Lysak reported that those who were injured are in a fair condition and their lives are not in danger.

Quote: "Over the course of the day, the Russians attacked the Nikopol district over 20 times. They used artillery, kamikaze drones and dropped explosives from UAVs. The aggressor targeted Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The district infrastructure was damaged. A high-rise building, a transport company, a shop and a medical facility were hit. Eight houses, six outbuildings, two cars and an excavator were damaged. Power lines were also affected."

