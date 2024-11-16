Russians injure civilians in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kherson oblasts

Russian attacks on Saturday resulted in civilians being injured in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kherson oblasts.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov reported that at around 17:00, the Russians struck a village in Vasylivka district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Advertisement:

The blast wave and debris destroyed a car and injured a man.

Serhii Lysak reported that a woman of 75 was injured in a drone attack in Nikopol district. She received medical assistance.

Damage was caused to a transport company, a five-storey building, ten houses and ten outbuildings, three garages, some solar panels, a greenhouse, a power line and a gas pipeline.

Advertisement:

Two residents of Komyshany were on a bus at the time of a Russian drone strike in Kherson Oblast at around 17:00. They suffered blast injuries and concussion. One, a 41-year-old man, also sustained shrapnel wounds to his face and forearm. A 19-year-old man was diagnosed with an arm injury. Both men were hospitalised.

Russian troops also dropped explosives from a UAV on a 55-year-old resident of Beryslav. The man was taken to hospital with a blast injury and a leg injury.

Support UP or become our patron!