All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians injure civilians in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kherson oblasts

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 November 2024, 19:43
Russians injure civilians in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kherson oblasts
The destroyed a car. Photo: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

Russian attacks on Saturday resulted in civilians being injured in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kherson oblasts.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov reported that at around 17:00, the Russians struck a village in Vasylivka district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Advertisement:

The blast wave and debris destroyed a car and injured a man.

Serhii Lysak reported that a woman of 75 was injured in a drone attack in Nikopol district. She received medical assistance.

Damage was caused to a transport company, a five-storey building, ten houses and ten outbuildings, three garages, some solar panels, a greenhouse, a power line and a gas pipeline.

Advertisement:

Two residents of Komyshany were on a bus at the time of a Russian drone strike in Kherson Oblast at around 17:00. They suffered blast injuries and concussion. One, a 41-year-old man, also sustained shrapnel wounds to his face and forearm. A 19-year-old man was diagnosed with an arm injury. Both men were hospitalised.

Russian troops also dropped explosives from a UAV on a 55-year-old resident of Beryslav. The man was taken to hospital with a blast injury and a leg injury.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhia OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastKherson Oblastdrones
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on verge of blackout – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
Russian attack damages infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia
Russians launch six strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging residential building
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: