Kremlin responds to Erdoğan's peace plan to freeze war in Ukraine

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Russia's leader, has commented on media reports about the peace plan proposed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to end the war Russia has waged against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Interfax Russia

Details: Peskov stated that the proposals published by the media are unacceptable to Russia. "The idea of freezing the conflict along the frontline is inherently unacceptable to the Russian side," the Kremlin spokesperson emphasized.

Advertisement:

Asked if Putin and Erdoğan had discussed such plans, Peskov denied it.

"No, they have not discussed this. We have noted these publications, but at this point, we have no information on the matter and do not know what they might be referring to," Peskov added.

Background:

Advertisement:

Bloomberg said Erdoğan plans to present his peace plan for the war between Russia and Ukraine at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Erdoğan's proposals reportedly include freezing the fighting at the current frontlines and delaying discussions on Ukraine's NATO membership for at least 10 years as a concession to Putin.

Recently, The Wall Street Journal reported that among the inner circle of US President-elect Donald Trump, there is reportedly an idea to fulfil his promise of "quickly ending the war" by freezing the frontlines along the current line, creating a demilitarised zone, and imposing a 20-year moratorium on Ukraine's NATO membership.

Support UP or become our patron!