Russians set alcohol purchase record in 2024: vodka tops the list

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 18 November 2024, 12:15
Russians set alcohol purchase record in 2024: vodka tops the list
Stock photo: Unsplash

Retail alcohol sales in Russia reached their highest level in history for the first 10 months of 2024, according to official statistics.

Source: RBC (Russian Business Consulting), a Russian news outlet, citing Rosalkogoltabakcontrol (the Russian federal service for alcohol market regulation)

From January to October, 184.2 million decaliters (1 dal = 10 liters) of alcoholic products were sold. This is 21% more than in the same period in 2017. 

Russians have particularly increased their purchases of vodka, with 62.5 million decaliters sold in 10 months. Record sales were also recorded for grape and sparkling wines. 

At the same time, sales of low-alcohol products decreased by almost 20%.

